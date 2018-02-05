CT health professionals to provide guidelines on use of non-potable water
CAPE TOWN - Health professionals from the City of Cape Town will on Monday provide guidelines on how non-potable water can be better used.
Last week, level 6B water restrictions came into effect.
The tighter curbs also include increased enforcement blitzes.
Tens of thousands of rands in fines have been issued to high water users since last week.
The city's JP Smith said: “The City of Cape Town’s health department will provide guidelines on how to ensure unsafe water can be safely used.”
