Go

CT health professionals to provide guidelines on use of non-potable water

Health professionals from the City of Cape Town will today provide guidelines on how non-potable water can be better used.

Two boys from Manenberg, count the bottles of water they filled at the Fountain spring in Newlands. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Two boys from Manenberg, count the bottles of water they filled at the Fountain spring in Newlands. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Health professionals from the City of Cape Town will on Monday provide guidelines on how non-potable water can be better used.

Last week, level 6B water restrictions came into effect.

The tighter curbs also include increased enforcement blitzes.

Tens of thousands of rands in fines have been issued to high water users since last week.

The city's JP Smith said: “The City of Cape Town’s health department will provide guidelines on how to ensure unsafe water can be safely used.”

Mayor Patricia de Lille has revealed most Capetonians still exceed the daily limit of 87 litres of water per person per day and soon that could cost them and that council will vote to introduce Level 6B water restrictions which will reduce the target to 50 litres per day. This is what 50 litres per day means.

