CT Air Access announces new direct flights to the Mother City
The Cape Town Air Access initiative says Kenya Airways will as of June 2018 have direct flights from Nairobi to Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Tourism industry will soon receive a much-needed boost with various airlines announcing direct flights to Cape Town.
The Cape Town Air Access initiative on Monday announced that three major airlines will soon have additional flights to its schedule.
The Cape Town Air Access initiative says Kenya Airways will as of June 2018 have direct flights from Nairobi to Cape Town.
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says Angolan Airlines has also announced it will increase capacity from Luanda to Cape Town from three flights per week to four flights per week.
He adds Air Mauritius will be introducing a widebody A340-300 aircraft next month.
The Cape Town Air initiative says it has landed 11 new routes and 14 route expansions since it was established in 2015.
More in Local
-
ANC NEC to hold special meeting to discuss Zuma's fate
-
[WATCH] Magashule booed, called a 'sell out' by ANC members
-
Doctor treating murder accused Jason Rohde to take the stand
-
Bonteheuwel ward councillor living in fear
-
'Listen to Zuma for what? He will tell us nothing'
-
Zwane defends himself against claims he could sink mining industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.