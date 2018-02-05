CT Air Access announces new direct flights to the Mother City

The Cape Town Air Access initiative says Kenya Airways will as of June 2018 have direct flights from Nairobi to Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Tourism industry will soon receive a much-needed boost with various airlines announcing direct flights to Cape Town.

The Cape Town Air Access initiative on Monday announced that three major airlines will soon have additional flights to its schedule.

The Cape Town Air Access initiative says Kenya Airways will as of June 2018 have direct flights from Nairobi to Cape Town.

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says Angolan Airlines has also announced it will increase capacity from Luanda to Cape Town from three flights per week to four flights per week.

He adds Air Mauritius will be introducing a widebody A340-300 aircraft next month.

The Cape Town Air initiative says it has landed 11 new routes and 14 route expansions since it was established in 2015.