Cosatu calls on national govt to intervene in CT water crisis

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling on national government to step in manage Cape Town's water crisis.

The trade union federation wants to meet with the Water and Sanitation Minister as well as deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has also called on Ramaphosa to intervene.

Cosatu's Tony Ehrenreich: "We're going to run out of water and when the water runs out we're going to see the drains lock up and the diseases that go along with that. It will be huge effect on job losses and it will have a detrimental affect on the Western Cape and the economy."

Day Zero is currently forecast for 16 April.

The city's latest dam levels are just over 25%, with water supply set to be suspended when it reaches 13.5%.