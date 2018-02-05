Cops urge public to help with information on Edenvale pastor's murder

The 40-year-old man was shot on Sunday morning when three armed men stormed his church.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are calling on anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of an Edenvale pastor.

He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Authorities say the motive behind the shooting is not known.

The police's Jan Olckers said: “We are looking at three suspects but there might be more, so anyone with information should come forward.”