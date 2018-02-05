Contralesa: 'Inxeba' an inaccurate depiction of Xhosa culture

It opened in cinemas last week but things took an ugly turn when screenings in parts of the Eastern and Western Cape had to be cancelled due to protests.

JOHANNESBURG - The outrage over the acclaimed movie Inxeba is refusing to die down, with traditional leaders group the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), claiming that it is an inaccurate depiction of isiXhosa culture and rituals.

The movie is a love story, told through the journey of three gay men who battle to reconcile who they are, with society's often homophobic views of masculinity.

Contralesa claims that the movie depicts the traditional rite of passage as a space where young men are taught indecency.

Contralesa’s Prince Abongile Ngozi says that as much as they respect the right to free speech, the movie is an infringement on customs and and Xhosa culture.

"We have writtent o these people countless times to come and engage so that we may find common ground on how we can best assist them in depicting our culture and telling this story."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Phumzile van Damme has urged the Film and Publication Board not to bow to pressure to ban the film.

"We believe that this film does not in any way curtail the exercise of any cultural rights, nor does it ridicule or disrespect Xhosa cultural practices. As such, we believe that those who are calling for the banning of the film be condemned and they must respect the constitutional rights."

NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO FOUNDATION CONDEMNS POSTPONING THE FILM

The National Film and Video Foundation has condemned the decision by some cinemas to postpone the opening of the movie Inxeba which has come under fire for its portrayal of isiXhosa culture and rituals.

National Film and Video Foundation CEO Zama Mkhosi says violence outside cinemas by those opposing the views of the movie must be condemned.

“We’ve had several engagements with traditional healers across the country, we condemned it, saying it’s unlawful and will not be tolerated.”

