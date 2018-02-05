City of Cape Town dishes out water related fines worth R300k
City of Cape Town officials have over the past week issued 121 fines during water restriction enforcement operations.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials have over the past week issued 121 fines during water restriction enforcement operations.
The fines are valued at more than R300,000.
Officers also impounded more than 120 items used for washing and cleaning cars.
The city's Wayne Dyason says that a shop owner has also been fined for selling illegally bottled water.
"The shop selling illegally bottled municipal water that was issued two fines on Friday and closed was again caught trading on Sunday. The shop was given two fines and closed again. Officers will ask the Water and Sanitation Department to consider suspending the shop's water supply."
More in Local
-
PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
-
ANC's Thabiso Setona to face action after assault on woman outside HQ
-
ANC NWC meeting underway at Luthuli House
-
Mining industry calls on dept to give clear regulation
-
'Reuse of plastic bottles to store water is safe'
-
Nearly 60% of South Africans now have access to the internet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.