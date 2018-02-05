City of Cape Town dishes out water related fines worth R300k

City of Cape Town officials have over the past week issued 121 fines during water restriction enforcement operations.

The fines are valued at more than R300,000.

Officers also impounded more than 120 items used for washing and cleaning cars.

The city's Wayne Dyason says that a shop owner has also been fined for selling illegally bottled water.

"The shop selling illegally bottled municipal water that was issued two fines on Friday and closed was again caught trading on Sunday. The shop was given two fines and closed again. Officers will ask the Water and Sanitation Department to consider suspending the shop's water supply."