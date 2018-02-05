Bonteheuwel ward councillor living in fear

Angus McKenzie's ward office was broken into over the weekend after he was allegedly shot at.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel ward councillor believes he's being targeted by criminals.

Angus McKenzie's ward office was broken into over the weekend.

Computers and phones are among the stolen items.

McKenzie says he was shot at while responding to a suspected gang murder in the area.

“I would hate to think that there is a link to the shooting incident that took place with me and my office being broken into because of the efforts and hard work that we’re putting in in curbing this gangsterism.”