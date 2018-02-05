BLF: Zuma must not step down

The BLF’s Jabu Ntusi says the aim of the march is to urge ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to keep Zuma in office as head of state until the end of his term.

JOHANNESBURG - The Black First Land First movement (BLF) says that regardless of the turnout at its Hands off Zuma march on Monday morning, its message remains clear that President Jacob Zuma must not step down.

Pro-Zuma demonstrators are expected to converge at Gandhi Square and move to Luthuli House to hand over its memorandum.

The BLF’s Jabu Ntusi says the aim of today’s march is to urge ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to keep Zuma in office as head of state until the end of his term.

He says that ousting the president will cause confusion in the country and may lead to a civil war in KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of the so-called Defend Luthuli House campaign have gathered outside the building in the Johannesburg CBD in anticipation for the arrival of the Black First Land First (BLF) movement.

Some roads leading to the ANC headquarters have been closed off to traffic and security has been bolstered.

There's still no sign of pro-Zuma marchers at Luthuli House but security has been significantly increased

Earlier a little scuffle broke out as a man clad in BLF regalia approached the building here and was shoved around by supporters of the Luthuli House campaign.

He was escorted from the scene by police.

Defend Luthuli House supporter Thabang Setona says the BLF’s march is wrong.

"Once we heard that they're planning to come, we made sure that, as the branches, we came here and make sure that the headquarters and leadership is safe."

As the group grows, more law enforcement officials seem to be deployed.

A supporter of the so-called Defend Luthuli House campaign, Lele Sekete, says that the march is undermining the African National Congress (ANC).

“Ours is to defend our property which is Luthuli House, but if these ones that are coming here, we will be ready for them.”

There’s a heavy police presence outside the party’s headquarters.

JMPD, ANC HAVEN’T RECEIVED REQUEST FOR MARCH

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the ANC both say they haven’t received a request for a gathering or a march to Luthuli House.

[WATCH] Thabang Setona, @MYANC branch secretary of Ward 62, says the BLF are nyaope revolutionaries who should march to the Union Buildings and not Luthuli House. #LuthuliHouse pic.twitter.com/Ve6EV8em1N — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018

The party's leadership met with Zuma last night in a bid to convince him to resign ahead of the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on Thursday.

The JMPD's Edna Mamonyane says the march is illegal and officers will monitor the situation.

“Our officers, together with the police, will engage the marchers to find out what the issue is and ask them to disperse. Officials will do anything necessary if anyone disrespects the law.”

Meanwhile, the ANC's Khusela Diko has urged those marching around the party’s headquarters to be peaceful.

“This is public order officials and emergency services because there is a reason why there are rules and anyone who wants to march must get permission.”

At the same time, the South African Federation of Trade Union's Zwelinzima Vavi says that Zuma is now more desperate than before and is trying to blackmail the ANC to keep him in power.

“Jacob Zuma is not stupid and knows how to ride on blackmail and he will use every trick in the book to try and get them off.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)