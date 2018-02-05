Anti-Zuma protestors arrive at Luthuli House, ANC to receive BLF memorandum
The Black First Land First movement (BLF) is calling on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to allow President Jacob Zuma to finish his term as head of state.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it hasn’t received any formal notification of a march to its headquarters despite the Black First Land First movement (BLF) maintaining that it will deliver a memorandum to the party.
The group is calling on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to allow President Jacob Zuma to finish his term as head of state.
Supporters of the so-called Defend Luthuli House campaign are singing outside the party’s headquarters.
They held up placards reading "Zuma must fall".
The ANC’s Khusela Diko has warned against violence.
"The SAPS, as well as ANC security, is here with the intention of maintaining law and order."
Diko says despite the BLF having no formal request to march on the party’s headquarters, a senior ANC official will receive their memorandum.
#Zuma A group of #DefendLuthuliHouse singing Zuma must fall outside the buildings. PP pic.twitter.com/aUREhW4a4e— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
[WATCH] #BLF members are being chased away from #LuthuliHouse by ANC members.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
*Warning, footage contains strong language. pic.twitter.com/APWMtGX4UL
