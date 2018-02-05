ANC: Zuma removal crucial, needs to be concluded urgently

The national working committee is hearing a report back from the party's top six at Luthuli House on why President Jacob Zuma refused to resign.

JOHANNESBURG - As President Jacob Zuma' s fate hangs in balance, the African National Congress (ANC) has told Eyewitness News a discussion around his removal is crucial and needs to be concluded urgently.

The national working committee (NWC) is hearing a report back from the party's top six on why President Zuma refused to resign.

It was the committee that mandated the party's top officials to meet with the president and discuss his removal.

Zuma’s future remains uncertain as the NWC meeting is currently underway at Luthuli House.

The ANC says it takes this matter seriously and wants to handle it the best way possible.

ANC spokesperson Khusela Diko says calling the NWC meeting at such short notice goes to show just how the ANC is serious about handling Zuma's removal with urgency.

“I think we must appreciate that the ANC has said that all matters relating to the engagements around President Zuma they would want to conclude as speedily as possible. It has created an unnecessary anxiety within the country. There have been all manners of speculation and rumours are ripe, so we would assume that is why this meeting has been called at short notice.”

Diko says while there hasn't been a decision yet to convene a special national executive committee (NEC), there is the possibility of that happening, depending on the magnitude of the issues or whether there are decisions that need to be taken by the NEC.

“But that being said, depending on the magnitude of the issues. Whether it is something outside then of what the NWC and national officials maybe should be able to deal with themselves.”

NWC members are still locked behind closed doors on the 11th floor here at Luthuli House in Johannesburg.