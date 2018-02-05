Luthuli House braces for march as ANC decides on Zuma's fate

Marchers, who are both pro and against Jacob Zuma, are expected to gather at Luthuli House this morning, with police and law enforcement agencies on standby.

JOHANNESBURG - With no official word yet on the outcome of a high level African National Congress (ANC) meeting on President Jacob Zuma's fate, it is being reported that the party's national working committee has been summoned to a special meeting on Monday.

Zuma met with the ANC's top six leadership at his official residence on Sunday night as the party tries to figure out what to do with the so-called two centeres of power created by Cyril Ramaphosa's election as ANC president and Zuma's stay as head of state.

News24 is reporting that national working committee members have been summoned in a clear indication that Zuma will not leave voluntarily.

Meanwhile, Zuma's supporters are set to march to Luthuli House this morning, demanding that he serve his full term.

However, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's supporters say they'll protect Luthuli House, labelling the pro-Zuma marches reckless amd misdirected.

ANC defenders under the banner of #DefendLuthuliHouse have vowed to form a human chain around the party's headquarters in Johanensburg to stop protesters marching in support of Zuma.

Convenor Nkululi White: "Those are our ANC offices. We are not going to allow any criminal or rascal to go near our offices."

He says that as far as he is concerned, ANC members no longer trust Zuma.

"As the community and citizens of South Africa, also the members of the ANC are just sick and tired of President Jacob Zuma."

Marchers, who are both pro and against Jacob Zuma, are expected to gather at Luthuli House this morning, with police and law enforcement agencies on standby.