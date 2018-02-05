ANC's Thabiso Setona to face action after assault on woman outside HQ

PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
ANC members and “defenders of Luthuli House” group have condemned the assault of the woman during Monday’s clash between ANC and BLF members.
ANC members and the so-called “defenders of Luthuli House” group have condemned the assault of the woman during Monday’s clash between ANC and Black First Land First (BLF) members.
A video of the confrontation between the two groups shared on social media has drawn angry reactions.
More to follow.
