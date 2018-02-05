Popular Topics
ANC's Thabiso Setona to face action after assault on woman outside HQ

ANC members and “defenders of Luthuli House” group have condemned the assault of the woman during Monday’s clash between ANC and BLF members.

A masked ANC member is seen after a group attacked BLF members who drove past Luthuli House on 5 February 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffajee/EWN
A masked ANC member is seen after a group attacked BLF members who drove past Luthuli House on 5 February 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffajee/EWN
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says a member seen assaulting a woman at a protest outside Luthuli House will face a disciplinary process hastily.

ANC members and the so-called “defenders of Luthuli House” group have condemned the assault of the woman during Monday’s clash between ANC and Black First Land First (BLF) members.

A video of the confrontation between the two groups shared on social media has drawn angry reactions.

More to follow.

