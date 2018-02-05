ANC NWC meeting underway at Luthuli House

There are possibilities that a special national executive committee may be called as it is the only body that can take decisions regarding Jacob Zuma's future in office.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite protests outside Luthuli House, the African National Congress's (ANC) national working committee (NWC) is now meeting in the building.

Earlier, several Black First Land First supporters were assaulted by a group who say they are protecting the ANC's headquarters.

It seems the meeting has started, although ANC heavyweights were still being seen arriving for the crucial gathering.

Earlier, ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini arrived with the league's secretary Meokgo Matuba.

Many motorcades were driving into the ANC headquarters.

ANC spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “The African National Congress has convened a national working committee meeting today. This NWC meeting has been called by the national officials to report back to the NWC on the mandate that they had given them to engage with President Jacob Zuma. That engagement would have compassed a number of issues.

"It spoke firstly to the transition between the fifth and the sixth administration; the relationship between Luthuli House and the Union Buildings and really, the impending processes in Parliament around the vote of no confidence, as well of the start of the processes around impeachment.”

This meeting is crucial and comes as President Zuma meets with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

There are possibilities that a special national executive committee may be called as it is the only body that can take decisions regarding President Zuma's future in office.

Pressure is also mounting on Zuma to resign before the State of the Nation Address, which is scheduled for 8 February.

Many leaders have time and again, asked him to step down from the post.

However, Zuma has firmly refused every time.

On that top floor..11th,#Zuma’s future is being discussed. Report back of top six leaders with Zuma to the NEC CM pic.twitter.com/CFNBB0YcAb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018