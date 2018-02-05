ANC NWC meeting underway at Luthuli House
There are possibilities that a special national executive committee may be called as it is the only body that can take decisions regarding Jacob Zuma's future in office.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite protests outside Luthuli House, the African National Congress's (ANC) national working committee (NWC) is now meeting in the building.
Earlier, several Black First Land First supporters were assaulted by a group who say they are protecting the ANC's headquarters.
It seems the meeting has started, although ANC heavyweights were still being seen arriving for the crucial gathering.
Earlier, ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini arrived with the league's secretary Meokgo Matuba.
Many motorcades were driving into the ANC headquarters.
ANC spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “The African National Congress has convened a national working committee meeting today. This NWC meeting has been called by the national officials to report back to the NWC on the mandate that they had given them to engage with President Jacob Zuma. That engagement would have compassed a number of issues.
"It spoke firstly to the transition between the fifth and the sixth administration; the relationship between Luthuli House and the Union Buildings and really, the impending processes in Parliament around the vote of no confidence, as well of the start of the processes around impeachment.”
This meeting is crucial and comes as President Zuma meets with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
There are possibilities that a special national executive committee may be called as it is the only body that can take decisions regarding President Zuma's future in office.
Pressure is also mounting on Zuma to resign before the State of the Nation Address, which is scheduled for 8 February.
Many leaders have time and again, asked him to step down from the post.
However, Zuma has firmly refused every time.
On that top floor..11th,#Zuma’s future is being discussed. Report back of top six leaders with Zuma to the NEC CM pic.twitter.com/CFNBB0YcAb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
While all these protests happen outside Luthuli House, NWC is meeting upstairs. CM #Zuma pic.twitter.com/1MdBpn4hVa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
More in Politics
-
ANC's Thabiso Setona to face action after assault on woman outside HQ
-
Magashule receives memorandum from #HandsOffZuma protesters
-
[ANALYSIS] 22 February 2018 – the date by which the Zuma Presidency must end
-
Anti-Zuma protestors arrive at Luthuli House, ANC to receive BLF memorandum
-
CT Mayor De Lille denies corruption claims against her
-
BLF: Zuma must not step down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.