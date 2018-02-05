ANC: Thabang Setona suspended, hands himself over to the cops
Thabang Setona was caught on camera kicking a woman during clashes between the Black First Land First (BLF) and so-called "defenders of Luthuli House".
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg branch has confirmed that one of their members who assaulted a woman outside Luthuli House has been suspended.
Thabang Setona was caught on camera kicking a woman during clashes between the Black First Land First and so-called "Defenders of Luthuli House".
The ANC Johannesburg branch says it will not accept such behaviour from any member of the party.
Spokesperson Jolidee Matongo says Setona has handed himself over to police.
“As the ANC in the Johannesburg region, we have already taken a decision to suspend him with immediate effect and instructed the disciplinary committee to institute the disciplinary processes. But I’m also pleased to announce to the public that he has already handed himself to the Johannesburg Central Police Station.”
Organiser of the “Defenders of Luthuli House” Mkhululi White says the attack takes away from their peaceful protest.
“What that comrade did was very wrong and must be condemned in the strongest term and also we hope that the law enforcement will deal with that comrade because he was not part of the organisers, he’s a person who joined the march.”
The ANC in Johannesburg has also condemned the assault describing it as utterly disgusting.
Rights group Not in My Name says the ANC member will face legal action.
Not in My Name's Themba Masango said: “One, we are going to be engaging the ANC Johannesburg region to get rid of this guy out of the branch. Two, make sure that legal action is taken against him because no matter how right your cause may seem to be in your eyes, you have no right to beat up a woman, especially unprovoked.”
The clash broke out during opposing protests over President Zuma's political future which is the topic of this afternoon's national working committee meeting of the ANC.
At the same time, gender justice group Not in My Name has called on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to take disciplinary action against a police officer, who allegedly stood by and watched while the assault happened.
Not in My Name founder Themba Masango said: “We are calling for Fikile Mbalula to please investigate this. There’s footage there. They can identify that police officer. They must go and find where the police officer is and make sure that the officer is also disciplined for his inaction in the face of a gruesome attack.”
[WATCH] Thabang Setona, @MYANC branch secretary of Ward 62, says the BLF are nyaope revolutionaries who should march to the Union Buildings and not Luthuli House. #LuthuliHouse pic.twitter.com/Ve6EV8em1N— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
“Going to the conference last year, we resolved that comrade Zuma must go! He was supposed to go last year.” Thabang Setona, @MYANC branch secretary at Ward 62 Mighty Bhambhatha said.#LuthuliHouse pic.twitter.com/ncwPpMTZ1V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
Look at Thabang Setona kick a woman hope he gets arrested pic.twitter.com/zympbFMVKi— kasirebel (@WillNakeli) February 5, 2018
