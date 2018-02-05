ANC, BLF members clash outside Luthuli House
The BLF is expected to deliver a memorandum to the ANC, demanding that President Jacob Zuma be allowed to complete his term.
JOHANNESBURG - A clash has broken out outside the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters in Johannesburg.
Some members of a group under the banner "Defend Luthuli House" have attacked several Black First Land First (BLF) members.
[WATCH] ANC members carrying sticks and bricks chase away #BLF members who arrived at #LuthuliHouse in a truck. IH pic.twitter.com/n8QvN0PGAJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
#Zuma BLF supporters assaulted at Luthuli House. pic.twitter.com/yGhIx1s2SZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
[WATCH] #BLF members are being chased away from #LuthuliHouse by ANC members.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
*Warning, footage contains strong language. pic.twitter.com/DCvopxlvqc
Earlier, a little scuffle broke out as a man clad in BLF regalia approached the building here and was shoved around by supporters of the Luthuli House campaign.
He was escorted from the scene by police.
Defend Luthuli House supporter Thabang Setona says the BLF’s march is wrong.
"Once we heard that they're planning to come, we made sure that, as the branches, we came here and make sure that the headquarters and leadership is safe."
As the group grows, more law enforcement officials seem to be deployed.
