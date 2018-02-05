Popular Topics
Go

ANC, BLF members clash outside Luthuli House

The BLF is expected to deliver a memorandum to the ANC, demanding that President Jacob Zuma be allowed to complete his term.

Chief Albert Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 February 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A clash has broken out outside the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters in Johannesburg.

Some members of a group under the banner "Defend Luthuli House" have attacked several Black First Land First (BLF) members.

The BLF is expected to deliver a memorandum to the ANC, demanding that President Jacob Zuma be allowed to complete his term.

Earlier, a little scuffle broke out as a man clad in BLF regalia approached the building here and was shoved around by supporters of the Luthuli House campaign.

He was escorted from the scene by police.

Defend Luthuli House supporter Thabang Setona says the BLF’s march is wrong.

"Once we heard that they're planning to come, we made sure that, as the branches, we came here and make sure that the headquarters and leadership is safe."

As the group grows, more law enforcement officials seem to be deployed.

