9 dead, 2 hurt in Mpumalanga crash

PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
Business
Emergency services are still on the scene of this morning's collision.
JOHANNESBURG - Nine people have been killed and two others seriously injured in a crash between a bakkie and an SUV in Mpumalanga on the N4.
Emergency services are still on the scene of this morning's collission.
Mpumalanga Community Safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza: "Unfortunately, most of the people were burnt beyond recognition. It is possible for the numbers [of deaths] to increase as they are still working. It is a complicated scene."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.