9 dead, 2 hurt in Mpumalanga crash

Emergency services are still on the scene of this morning's collision.

JOHANNESBURG - Nine people have been killed and two others seriously injured in a crash between a bakkie and an SUV in Mpumalanga on the N4.

Emergency services are still on the scene of this morning's collission.

Mpumalanga Community Safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza: "Unfortunately, most of the people were burnt beyond recognition. It is possible for the numbers [of deaths] to increase as they are still working. It is a complicated scene."