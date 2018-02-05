5 JHB inmates escape from custody
It's understood a suspect travelling in another vehicle shot at the van carrying the inmates, causing it to lose control.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for five inmates who escaped while being transported from the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
It's understood a suspect travelling in another vehicle shot at the van carrying the inmates, causing it to lose control.
Police say the suspects cut through the sides of the truck to make their brazen escape.
The driver was wounded.
#JHBPrisonBreak Police are searching for five inmates who escaped while being transported from the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. TTM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
#JHBPrisonBreak It's understood a suspect travelling in another vehicle shot at the van carrying the inmates, causing it to lose control. TTM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
#JHBPrisonBreak Police say the suspects cut through the sides of the truck to help the group make their brazen escape. TTM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
More in Local
-
ANC NEC to hold special meeting to discuss Zuma's fate
-
[WATCH] Magashule booed, called a 'sell out' by ANC members
-
Doctor treating murder accused Jason Rohde to take the stand
-
Bonteheuwel ward councillor living in fear
-
'Listen to Zuma for what? He will tell us nothing'
-
Zwane defends himself against claims he could sink mining industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.