5 JHB inmates escape from custody

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for five inmates who escaped while being transported from the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

It's understood a suspect travelling in another vehicle shot at the van carrying the inmates, causing it to lose control.

Police say the suspects cut through the sides of the truck to make their brazen escape.

The driver was wounded.

