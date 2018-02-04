Zweli Mkhize considering legal action against Lucky Montana - report

According to the 'City Press' Mkhize says exploring his options following allegations levelled against him by Montana this week during the Eskom inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize is reportedly taking legal advice on what action he can take against former Prasa chief executive Lucky Montana for "defaming" him.

According to the City Press, Mkhize has sent a letter to the acting chairperson of the public enterprises portfolio committee, confirming he's exploring his options following allegations levelled against him by Montana this week during the Eskom inquiry.

In his 65-page statement, Montana said Mkhize solicited 10% of the R465 million due to Swifambo Rail Leasing.

The company provided Prasa with the controversial afro 4,000 locomotives which are too tall for South Africa's railways.

Montana claimed that Mkhize was furious with him for rejecting his demand that a percentage of the deal be paid to him.

In his letter, Mkize says he's been advised, by his lawyers to respond to Montana's allegations at the inquiry and only after that, will be explore other legal options.

Mkhize is just one of several prominent names singled out by Montana in his testimony.