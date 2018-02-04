Wesgro insists CT open for business despite drought

The province's tourism promotion group says it has started a water war room to ensure investors that day zero can be pushed back.

CAPE TOWN - Wesgro says Cape Town remains open for business despite the ongoing drought.

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris said, “The team helps to coordinate single message to our external audience that Cape Town is open for business and tourism but anyone who stays here must be mindful of our situation.”

Level 6B water restrictions are currently being implemented meaning citizens should use 50 litres or less per person per day.