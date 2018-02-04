The EFF stress the importance of a secret ballot
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says its confident that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete will accede to its demand for a secret ballot during the upcoming motion of no confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma.
The party has written to Mbete insisting that threats against National Assembly members are sufficient grounds for a secret ballot.
The motion is set to take place on 22 February.
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the Hands off Jacob Zuma campaign has created a toxic atmosphere and a secret ballot would protect the integrity of the vote.
“We’re doing this because we think it’s logical and rational, we hope she will act accordingly.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
