Suspected abalone poacher suffers hypothermia while trying to evade arrest

The man was handcuffed in the Cape Point area over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected abalone poacher has suffered severe hypothermia while trying to evade arrest.

He was handcuffed in the Cape Point area over the weekend.

Two of his accomplices were caught by Table Mountain National Parks rangers.

City of Cape Town law enforcement's Wayne Dyason said, “Officers seized 210 sized dried abalone.”