‘President Zuma at core of reproduction of corruption, state capture networks’

Blade Nzimande has used his speech at the memorial service of struggle stalwart Rica Hodgson to call on President Jacob Zuma to resign or be removed from office.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party General Secretary Blade Nzimande has used his speech at the memorial service of struggle stalwart Rica Hodgson to call on President Jacob Zuma to resign or be removed from office.

Nzimande says the networks of parasites, corporate state capture and other forms of corruption must be dismantled in honour of Hodgson who died last month at the age of 97.

He says President Zuma is at the core of the reproduction of corruption and state capture networks.

“Two urgent things must be done now. The first one is to dismantle the parasitic networks that have developed around the state and our movements. We are hoping this new National Executive Committee is going to help us because you can’t do that frankly without removing President Zuma. The second key is to make sure that the movement does not lose power next year.”