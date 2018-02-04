‘President Zuma at core of reproduction of corruption, state capture networks’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
Go

‘President Zuma at core of reproduction of corruption, state capture networks’

Blade Nzimande has used his speech at the memorial service of struggle stalwart Rica Hodgson to call on President Jacob Zuma to resign or be removed from office.

Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS
Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party General Secretary Blade Nzimande has used his speech at the memorial service of struggle stalwart Rica Hodgson to call on President Jacob Zuma to resign or be removed from office.

Nzimande says the networks of parasites, corporate state capture and other forms of corruption must be dismantled in honour of Hodgson who died last month at the age of 97.

He says President Zuma is at the core of the reproduction of corruption and state capture networks.

“Two urgent things must be done now. The first one is to dismantle the parasitic networks that have developed around the state and our movements. We are hoping this new National Executive Committee is going to help us because you can’t do that frankly without removing President Zuma. The second key is to make sure that the movement does not lose power next year.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA