Prasa denies ‘unfounded reports’ of R1 bn VBS investment

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has dismissed as unfounded reports that it invested R1 billion with VBS Mutual Bank.

The bank made headlines two years ago when in lent President Jacob Zuma R7.9 million to repay the state for non-security upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.

The Sunday Times is reporting that senior Prasa officials have thrown their weight behind a move to ensure that the first R500 million of the investment is paid to VBS Mutal Bank this week without any agreement signed.

The firm, however, says it has call account investments with all the major banks in the country adding that the proposal by VBS or any other banks is within common practice.

Prasa's Nana Zenani said: “We have received an unsolicited proposal from VBS as we do with all the major five banks to invest. Prasa has call accounts with all the major five banks. At no point has either the group CEO or the Prasa board put any pressure for any signing or flouting of due process in this regard.”