Prasa denies ‘unfounded reports’ of R1 bn VBS investment
The Sunday Times is reporting that senior Prasa officials have thrown their weight behind a move to ensure that the first R500 million of the investment is paid to VBS Mutal Bank this week without any agreement signed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has dismissed as unfounded reports that it invested R1 billion with VBS Mutual Bank.
The bank made headlines two years ago when in lent President Jacob Zuma R7.9 million to repay the state for non-security upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.
The Sunday Times is reporting that senior Prasa officials have thrown their weight behind a move to ensure that the first R500 million of the investment is paid to VBS Mutal Bank this week without any agreement signed.
The firm, however, says it has call account investments with all the major banks in the country adding that the proposal by VBS or any other banks is within common practice.
Prasa's Nana Zenani said: “We have received an unsolicited proposal from VBS as we do with all the major five banks to invest. Prasa has call accounts with all the major five banks. At no point has either the group CEO or the Prasa board put any pressure for any signing or flouting of due process in this regard.”
More in Business
-
Numsa: Mining industry doesn’t value the life of an African worker
-
VW seeks delay in US trial after lawyer references monkey testing, Hitler
-
SACAA grounds 12 CemAir planes indefinitely
-
Aveng ‘to lay off 120 workers’
-
#RandReport: SA stocks post worst week in 2 years, rand drops
-
Amazon posts largest profit in its history on sales, tax boost
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.