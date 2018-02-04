Patricia de Lille: I have not received notification of charges against me
The DA has laid charges of corruption and bribery against her at the local police station, relating to de Lille allegedly attempting to solicit a R5 million bribe from a Vanderbijlpark businessman.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has questioned the timing of criminal charges brought against her by the Democratic Alliance (DA).
The DA has laid charges of corruption and bribery against her at the local police station, relating to de Lille allegedly attempting to solicit a R5 million bribe from a Vanderbijlpark businessman.
She’s alleged to have endorsed fire extinguishers to be rolled out to informal settlements, in return for financial compensation.
De Lille says she’s not received formal notification of the charges against her from the South African Police Service.
“This seems to be just the latest string of moves to taint my name by clutching at anything and informing the media before allegations are properly tested.”
She has denied the claims.
Should criminal charges have been laid against me, I will cooperate openly and transparently with the SAPS.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) February 4, 2018
I deny and reject the reported allegations with the contempt it deserves.
MEDIA STATEMENT BY PATRICIA DE LILLE— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) February 4, 2018
Based on media reports today, it has come to my attention that criminal charges have apparently been laid against me by the Democratic Alliance.
I have not been formally notified of these charges by the South African Police Service (SAPS).
The timing of this latest move raises many questions such as why this man, Anthony Faul is conveniently coming forward now when the DA is charging me for other matters.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) February 4, 2018
Firstly, why did he go to the DA first instead of going to the police?
Why did he wait almost five years to make these allegations?— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) February 4, 2018
This seems to be the latest of a string of moves to taint my name by clutching at anything and informing the media before allegations are properly tested.
I have repeatedly asked for a fair process yet the handling of this matter and the treatment towards me are clearly attempts to sway public perception against me instead of giving me a fair opportunity to state my case and to test the allegations properly.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) February 4, 2018
It is becoming increasingly obvious that the concerted efforts to damage my reputation and the haste to get rid of me is reaching desperate heights each day.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) February 4, 2018
More in Politics
-
‘President Zuma at core of reproduction of corruption, state capture networks’
-
Group claiming to be ANC members calls for shutdown if Zuma not recalled
-
DA lays criminal charges against de Lille
-
Zweli Mkhize considering legal action against Lucky Montana - report
-
Is Prasa investing in the controversial Nkandla lender?
-
Cele sends Magashule stern warning about his relationship with the Guptas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.