Patricia de Lille: I have not received notification of charges against me

The DA has laid charges of corruption and bribery against her at the local police station, relating to de Lille allegedly attempting to solicit a R5 million bribe from a Vanderbijlpark businessman.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Supplied
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has questioned the timing of criminal charges brought against her by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA has laid charges of corruption and bribery against her at the local police station, relating to de Lille allegedly attempting to solicit a R5 million bribe from a Vanderbijlpark businessman.

She’s alleged to have endorsed fire extinguishers to be rolled out to informal settlements, in return for financial compensation.

De Lille says she’s not received formal notification of the charges against her from the South African Police Service.

“This seems to be just the latest string of moves to taint my name by clutching at anything and informing the media before allegations are properly tested.”

She has denied the claims.

Timeline

