Patricia de Lille: I have not received notification of charges against me

The DA has laid charges of corruption and bribery against her at the local police station, relating to de Lille allegedly attempting to solicit a R5 million bribe from a Vanderbijlpark businessman.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has questioned the timing of criminal charges brought against her by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

She’s alleged to have endorsed fire extinguishers to be rolled out to informal settlements, in return for financial compensation.

De Lille says she’s not received formal notification of the charges against her from the South African Police Service.

“This seems to be just the latest string of moves to taint my name by clutching at anything and informing the media before allegations are properly tested.”

She has denied the claims.

Should criminal charges have been laid against me, I will cooperate openly and transparently with the SAPS.

The timing of this latest move raises many questions such as why this man, Anthony Faul is conveniently coming forward now when the DA is charging me for other matters.



