Pastor shot and killed in JHB church

JOHANNESBURG - A pastor has been shot in his church in Edenvale on the East Rand when three armed men stormed the building.

Police the 40-year-old man was shot in the upper body on Sunday morning and taken to the local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The motive behind the shooting not yet known and police are urging anyone with the information to come forward.

The police's Jan Olckers says they are now investigating a case of murder.

“The motive is not exactly known at this stage. We’re not ruling out any possibilities at this current stage. We urge anybody with more information regarding the case of murder that’s now being investigated to please come forward in regard to the murder of the pastor.”