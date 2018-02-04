Pastor shot and killed in JHB church

-
Iran says jails 'nuclear spy' for US, European countryWorld
-
Ship with 22 Indian crew missing in Gulf of Guinea since FridayWorld
-
UK will not 'surrender' over bespoke Brexit deal with EU – ministerWorld
-
Maldives Supreme Court says no legal barriers in releasing opposition leadersWorld
-
‘President Zuma will be recalled by the NEC, they can never betray us’Politics
-
Mantashe: Meeting with Zuma about ensuring stability, will not humiliate himPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Pastor shot and killed in JHB churchLocal
-
Hikers Network concerned about spike in crime on Table MountainLocal
-
‘President Zuma at core of reproduction of corruption, state capture networks’Politics
-
Group claiming to be ANC members calls for shutdown if Zuma not recalledPolitics
-
Patricia de Lille: I have not received notification of charges against mePolitics
-
Prasa denies ‘unfounded reports’ of R1 bn VBS investmentBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Aubameyang promises more after goal-scoring Arsenal debutSport
-
Frittelli, Campillo share lead going into final round in MalaysiaSport
-
I won't concede title if in Man United's position - GuardiolaSport
-
No Samsung phones, Nike uniforms? Sanctions cloud North Korean Olympic perksSport
-
Erasmus: Springboks playing ‘catch-up’ ahead of World CupSport
-
#Zando10s organisers implement measures to avoid using CT waterSport
Popular Topics
-
James Corden doesn't think he'll live in the US foreverLifestyle
-
Celine Dion has replica of husband's handLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Have we missed the point on what 'Inxeba: The Wound' is really about?Lifestyle
-
John Stamos ties the knotLifestyle
-
Actor Uma Thurman accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assaultLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 3 February 2018Lifestyle
-
Nu Metro cancels 'Inxeba' screenings in EC after threatsLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato encouraged Lili Reinhart to talk about mental healthLifestyle
-
Fifth Harmony to split?Lifestyle
-
Mantashe: Meeting with Zuma about ensuring stability, will not humiliate himPolitics
-
‘President Zuma at core of reproduction of corruption, state capture networks’Politics
-
Group claiming to be ANC members calls for shutdown if Zuma not recalledPolitics
-
Patricia de Lille: I have not received notification of charges against mePolitics
-
DA lays criminal charges against de LillePolitics
-
Zweli Mkhize considering legal action against Lucky Montana - reportPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Saru needs to provide clarity on Springbok coaching sagaOpinion
-
[OPINION] The clear signs of a 'Cyril Spring'Opinion
-
[OPINION] Cynicism and gullibility at the AU SummitOpinion
-
[OPINION] De Kock’s confidence knocked by 'England experiment'Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Cyril vs the ZumaitesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Global takeaways from Trump's Davos speechOpinion
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Numsa: Mining industry doesn’t value the life of an African workerBusiness
-
VW seeks delay in US trial after lawyer references monkey testing, HitlerBusiness
-
SACAA grounds 12 CemAir planes indefinitelyBusiness
-
Aveng ‘to lay off 120 workers’Business
-
#RandReport: SA stocks post worst week in 2 years, rand dropsBusiness
-
Amazon posts largest profit in its history on sales, tax boostBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 38°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 19°C
Pastor shot and killed in JHB church
Police the 40-year-old man was shot in the upper body on Sunday morning and taken to the local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.
JOHANNESBURG - A pastor has been shot in his church in Edenvale on the East Rand when three armed men stormed the building.
Police the 40-year-old man was shot in the upper body on Sunday morning and taken to the local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.
The motive behind the shooting not yet known and police are urging anyone with the information to come forward.
The police's Jan Olckers says they are now investigating a case of murder.
“The motive is not exactly known at this stage. We’re not ruling out any possibilities at this current stage. We urge anybody with more information regarding the case of murder that’s now being investigated to please come forward in regard to the murder of the pastor.”
Timeline
More in Local
-
Mantashe: Meeting with Zuma about ensuring stability, will not humiliate him11 hours ago
-
Hikers Network concerned about spike in crime on Table Mountain12 hours ago
-
‘President Zuma at core of reproduction of corruption, state capture networks’12 hours ago
-
Group claiming to be ANC members calls for shutdown if Zuma not recalled13 hours ago
-
Patricia de Lille: I have not received notification of charges against me13 hours ago
-
Prasa denies ‘unfounded reports’ of R1 bn VBS investment14 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.