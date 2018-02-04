Parts of Alexandra without electricity today

City Power says the cause of the outage is not yet known but its technicians are on the ground trying to restore power as soon as is possible.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says some sections of Alexandra are currently without power.

Spokesperson Sol Masolo is urging resident to treat their supply points as "live" as electricity could be restored at any time.

“Our teams is currently working and we are doing whatever we can to restore power and we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”