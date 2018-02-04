Parliament could move to Pretoria
CAPE TOWN – A plan to move Parliament to Pretoria is gaining momentum.
Parliament has issued an invitation to bid for a feasibility study for the possible relocation of the legislature.
During President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address last year, he said the costs of maintaining two capitals is too high.
In the bidding process, the applicant would have to look at the economic implications for Cape Town.
This includes the Possible economic gains and losses for the Western Cape and Gauteng.
The Comprehensive Feasibility Study will also look at the socio-economic impact and cost-effectiveness of the project.
Moving Parliament from Cape Town to Gauteng could cost government R7 billion. The deadline for the bidding process is 23 February.
