No arrests yet in latest Vuwani school torching
Police in Limpopo are following all leads to find the arsonists who set fire to yet another school in the troubled town of Vuwani.
The fire was set in the admin block of the Shondoni Secondary School on Friday morning where the criminals stole computers, printers and a safe.
Police spokesman Motlafela Mojapelo said, “We haven’t arrested anyone yet and our investigations continue.”
About two years ago, 30 schools were either torched or vandalised during violent protests over demarcation in the area.
The Vuwani demarcation task team insists it had no hand in this latest crime.
