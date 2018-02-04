Memorial service held for struggle veteran Rica Hodgson
Struggle veteran Rica Hodgson died last month at the age of 97 and she is widely remembered as one of the leaders of the women’s march in 1956 against pass laws.
JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service of struggle veteran Rica Hodgson was held at the Johannesburg Metro Centre reception hall in Braamfontein on Sunday.
Hundreds of people filled-up the venue to pay their last tribute to the late struggle stalwart in a service organised by the South African Communist Party, the Hodgson family as well as the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
African National Congress National Executive Committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom has described her as a giant who never regarded herself as a foot soldier.
“And she is described as one of the finest revolutionaries the communist party and our national liberation movement has ever produced. For comrade Rica, when she was the tender age of 23 for the next 75 years of her life until the age of 98, she remained a committed, quiet revolutionary.”
