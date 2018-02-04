Mantashe: Meeting with Zuma about ensuring stability, will not humiliate him
Gwede Mantashe was dressing the St John's congregation in Ekurhuleni on Sunday afternoon. Mantashe also says the ANC will not humiliate the president, saying they want unity from the meeting on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the meeting between the party's top six and President Jacob Zuma is about ensuring stability in the country, the ANC and economy.
Mantashe was dressing the St John's congregation in Ekurhuleni on Sunday afternoon.
Mantashe also says the ANC will not humiliate the president, saying they want unity from the meeting on Sunday.
The party's leaders are expected to meet with the president to discuss his removal from office.
This is after the party's national working committee tasked the leaders to discuss the issue with the president.
“We want to ensure that there’s stability in the country, stability in the ANC. That’s why tonight we’re meeting president Jacob Zuma.”
The meeting comes at a time when there are growing calls for Zuma to step down or be removed.
While ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte are adamant that the president is going nowhere, some in the ANC want him to step down before the state of the nation address.
Mantashe says Sunday’s meeting is crucial.
“We are not going to that meeting to humiliate president Zuma. We are going to have a discussion with him. What is in the best interest of the ANC, of the country and of our economy.”
Mantashe told the church to pray that peace rules over the meeting.
He says they will look at the various options and consequences.
We are going to have a discussion with President #Zuma on what is in the best interests of the ANC & the country #ANCPilgrimage— Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 4, 2018
