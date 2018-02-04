Maimane calls on DA members to stop factionalism

The newly elected KZN DA leadership says it will focus on bringing the ANC’s result to below 50% at both a provincial and national level.

DURBAN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on members not to seek power for the sake of wanting to be in positions but because they want to serve South Africa.

Maimane was speaking at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial congress which was attended by around 600 delegates.

KZN DA leader Zwakele Mncwango was re-elected to his position with Mervin Chetty as his deputy.

After a hotly contested race, Mncwango says no one who was contesting against him will be purged.

In his victory speech, he called for an end to disunity.

“It must end because some people want factions in the party.”

Earlier, Maimane shared the same sentiments.

“Whoever you elect as leader or chairperson, those people are not the leaders of a faction or a race, they are the leaders of KZN, and you have a duty to get behind them.”



The newly elected KZN DA leadership says it will focus on bringing the ANC’s result to below 50% at both a provincial and national level.

The work to achieve this goal will begin today when Maimane leads a delegation to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s home in Nongoma.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)