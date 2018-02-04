Limpopo cops hunt for criminals who committed murder outside Lebowakgomo

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are searching for a group of criminals responsible for the murder of a man whose charred body was discovered outside Lebowakgamo.

A passerby made the grim discovery on Friday after stumbling on what remained of a torched car.

Police have not yet established the age, race or gender of the victim.

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said, “Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the killing of an unknown person. the motive is still unknown.”