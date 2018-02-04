Limpopo Health Dept vows to remunerate those who didn’t get January wages
Health care workers held various demonstrations this week demanding the salaries and also allowances owed to them for the first month of 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of protests over unpaid salaries in Limpopo, the provincial health department has promised to remunerate officials who were not given their January wages.
Health care workers and sympathisers held various demonstrations this week demanding the salaries and also allowances owed to them for the first month of 2018.
Spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says the department has apologised.
“The department would like to reassure them that their allowances have been captured and will be paid. we are engaging Treasury to approve the late allocations.”
More in Local
-
Pastor shot and killed in JHB church
-
Hikers Network concerned about spike in crime on Table Mountain
-
‘President Zuma at core of reproduction of corruption, state capture networks’
-
Group claiming to be ANC members calls for shutdown if Zuma not recalled
-
Patricia de Lille: I have not received notification of charges against me
-
Prasa denies ‘unfounded reports’ of R1 bn VBS investment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.