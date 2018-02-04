Limpopo Health Dept vows to remunerate those who didn’t get January wages

Health care workers held various demonstrations this week demanding the salaries and also allowances owed to them for the first month of 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of protests over unpaid salaries in Limpopo, the provincial health department has promised to remunerate officials who were not given their January wages.

Spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says the department has apologised.

“The department would like to reassure them that their allowances have been captured and will be paid. we are engaging Treasury to approve the late allocations.”