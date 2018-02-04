Popular Topics
Latest arson in Vuwani likely to set back pupils

The admin block of Shondoni Secondary School was set on fire on Friday morning.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Education Department in Limpopo has described the latest torching of a school in Vuwani as a major setback that's likely to cost pupils dearly.

The admin block of Shondoni Secondary School was set on fire on Friday morning.

A safe was stolen along with computers and printers.

It’s the latest bout of arson in the volatile community.

In 2016, Vuwani made international headlines when around 30 schools were torched during demarcation demonstrations.

The department's Sam Makondo said, “We are deeply saddened that a block in one of our schools has been reduced to ashes.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

More in Local

