Hikers Network concerned about spike in crime on Table Mountain
Last week a 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while hiking at Echo Valley, in the Table Mountain National Park above Kalk Bay.
CAPE TOWN - The Hikers Network has raised concerns about the recent spike in criminal activity on Table Mountain.
The network says a specialised unit needs to be deployed to hotspots on the mountain.
The network's Anwaaz Bent said: “The main concern is that it’s open season for the muggers and they have open access to the mountain. We can’t bring SANParks, we can’t bring Saps, it’s a huge, big mountain area. We are trying to do everything in our power to get volunteers and organisations and people that are out there working together.”
SANParks Spokesperson Janine Rafto-Poulos says they are working on improving their safety plan.
“SANParks has naturally been concerned with the escalation of crimes on Table Mountain National Park and as a result of that, as with every park we a have a safety and security plans, and we are relooking at the plan, relooking at ways to beef up security.”
