Hawks nab conman in JHB collecting bribes from defaulting residents

It’s understood the suspect had been preying on residents with water bills in arrears for quite some time now.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested a man whose allegedly been collecting bribes while posing as a Johannesburg Water official.

It’s understood the suspect had been preying on residents with water bills in arrears for quite some time now.

He was handcuffed yesterday while trying to con a resident out of R2,000.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says anyone who has been scammed by the conman known as Brian, should come forward.

Spokesman Lucky Sindane said, “The suspect will appear in court tomorrow at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.”