Hawks nab conman in JHB collecting bribes from defaulting residents

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
Go

Hawks nab conman in JHB collecting bribes from defaulting residents

It’s understood the suspect had been preying on residents with water bills in arrears for quite some time now.

Handcuffs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Handcuffs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested a man whose allegedly been collecting bribes while posing as a Johannesburg Water official.

It’s understood the suspect had been preying on residents with water bills in arrears for quite some time now.

He was handcuffed yesterday while trying to con a resident out of R2,000.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says anyone who has been scammed by the conman known as Brian, should come forward.

Spokesman Lucky Sindane said, “The suspect will appear in court tomorrow at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA