Group claiming to be ANC members calls for shutdown if Zuma not recalled
The group has also confirmed that it has planned a march under the banner “protect Luthuli House”, countering a march planned by the Black First Land First movement which has vowed to protect Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - A group claiming to be members of the African National Congress (ANC) have called for a national shutdown on Monday if President Jacob Zuma is not recalled.
The group briefed the media in Randburg.
Convener Lazarus Maumela says those who support President Zuma have no right to threaten civil war if he is recalled, saying those statements are reckless.
“Our kids, our family, our friends - we are going to the streets from tomorrow. We are saying everybody in all nine provinces, let us go defend our democracy. We cannot be threatened.”
He has called on the ANC National Executive Committee and its top six to recall Zuma or face a national shutdown.
“We cannot be threatened by groups of gangs who say “if you touch Zuma, something is going to happen”. What is it?”
Reports say the party’s top six officials are expected to meet later on Sunday, with Zuma’s removal top of the agenda.
#ZUMAMUSTGO Maumela says there are more than 70 buses organized in Gauteng, for marchers under the banner Zuma must go. PP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2018
#ZUMAMUSTGO Turning his attention back to President Jacob Zuma, Maumela says he must respect the decision of the NEC.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2018
He says his supporters should also make peace with the fact that the decision to remove Zuma lays with the Top 6 and their executive. Pap
#ZUMAMUSTGO Maumela says President Zuma only has corrupt supporters- who would rather support his continued stay in office than the future of the Country. PP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2018
