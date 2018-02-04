Popular Topics
Four people killed in separate accidents in Limpopo, EC

In an accident in Tzaneen, paramedics say they found the truck still wedged against the light motor vehicle when they arrived at the scene on Saturday night.

Three people were killed in an accident in Tzaneen, Limpopo on Saturday 3 February when a truck collided with a light motor vehicle. Picture: Twitter/@ER24EMS
Three people were killed in an accident in Tzaneen, Limpopo on Saturday 3 February when a truck collided with a light motor vehicle. Picture: Twitter/@ER24EMS
Kaylynn Palm 2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been killed and five others injured in a collision between a truck and a light motor vehicle on the R36 outside Tzaneen.

Paramedics say they found the truck still wedged against the light motor vehicle when they arrived at the scene on Saturday night.

The deceased were found with fatal injuries inside the light vehicle, and they were declared dead at the scene.
The injured have been taken to the nearby hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said: “At approximately 8 pm last night, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found the truck still wedged against the light motor vehicle. Five others, including the driver of the truck, sustained minor to moderate injuries and were later transported to Letaba Hospital for further treatment. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known.”

In another car accident in the Eastern Cape, a 30-year-old man has been killed in Willowvale along the R408 road.

Police say there were four people inside the car and three of them are in critical conditions at Butterworth hospital.

Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha says they are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“The vehicle actually lost control and capsized, all the four occupants were rushed to Butterworth hospital, Willowvale police detectives are investigating.”

