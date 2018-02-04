DA lays criminal charges against de Lille
The latest blow for de Lille stems from a Vanderbijlpark businessman claiming she asked for a payment in relation to a potential deal involving fire extinguishers.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.
It's believed the mayor asked for R5 million from businessman Anthony Faul.
In an affidavit seen by Eyewitness News, Faul, alleges de Lille in a telephone conversation told him he stands to make a lot of money from the business venture.
The product is an automatic fire extinguisher and “is ideally suited for informal settlements”.
The DA's James Selfe said, “That followed our receiving of an affidavit from a member of the public who alleged there had been a request on the part of Miss de Lille for a gratification some year ago. We have drawn that attention to Miss de Lille's lawyers, before we laid the charge.”
This past week, the party also announced a DA motion of no confidence in her will be debated in the City Council on 15 February.
