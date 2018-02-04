Cele sends Magashule stern warning about his relationship with the Guptas

Cele says he's concerned Ace Magashule didn't fully disclose the detail of his relationship with the Guptas.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC NEC member Bheki Cele is warning secretary general Ace Magashule's relationship with the Gupta family is hugely problematic for the party.

While addressing the ANC's 106th birthday rally in KwaZulu-Natal, Cele also said that ANC members are fighting among each other because of the Guptas.

He says he's concerned that Magashule didn't fully disclose the detail of his relationship with the controversial family and warns some members are worried that his presence in the party’s leadership will destroy the movement.

“The ANC can defend itself, no one will go around threatening the ANC, never! The ANC is not for sale.”