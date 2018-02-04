Cele sends Magashule stern warning about his relationship with the Guptas
Cele says he's concerned Ace Magashule didn't fully disclose the detail of his relationship with the Guptas.
JOHANNESBURG - ANC NEC member Bheki Cele is warning secretary general Ace Magashule's relationship with the Gupta family is hugely problematic for the party.
While addressing the ANC's 106th birthday rally in KwaZulu-Natal, Cele also said that ANC members are fighting among each other because of the Guptas.
He says he's concerned that Magashule didn't fully disclose the detail of his relationship with the controversial family and warns some members are worried that his presence in the party’s leadership will destroy the movement.
“The ANC can defend itself, no one will go around threatening the ANC, never! The ANC is not for sale.”
More in Politics
-
‘President Zuma at core of reproduction of corruption, state capture networks’
-
Group claiming to be ANC members calls for shutdown if Zuma not recalled
-
Patricia de Lille: I have not received notification of charges against me
-
DA lays criminal charges against de Lille
-
Zweli Mkhize considering legal action against Lucky Montana - report
-
Is Prasa investing in the controversial Nkandla lender?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.