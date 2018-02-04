1 person dies in Carletonville car accident

Three separate accidents took place on the R501 on 4 January 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed and 18 others have been hurt in three separate accidents on the R501 in Carletonville on the West Rand.

In the latest crash, earlier today, a bakkie ferrying 14 people rolled leaving 7 passengers with serious injuries.

That crash happened just a few kilometres away from another one involving two cars.

One of the occupants died in an emergency helicopter en route to a health facility.

Gladiator Distress Alert's Operational Manager Gerrit Bradnick said, “Three were transported by helicopter but one died before reaching hospital. All other patients were transported to different hospitals.”