1 person dies in Carletonville car accident
Three separate accidents took place on the R501 on 4 January 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed and 18 others have been hurt in three separate accidents on the R501 in Carletonville on the West Rand.
In the latest crash, earlier today, a bakkie ferrying 14 people rolled leaving 7 passengers with serious injuries.
That crash happened just a few kilometres away from another one involving two cars.
One of the occupants died in an emergency helicopter en route to a health facility.
Gladiator Distress Alert's Operational Manager Gerrit Bradnick said, “Three were transported by helicopter but one died before reaching hospital. All other patients were transported to different hospitals.”
