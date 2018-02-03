Zuma should resign, says treasurer-general Paul Mashatile
“There should be a change of guard. You can’t have two centres of power. The best possible way is if the state president exits,” ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told CNBC Africa late on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma should step down, a senior ruling African National Congress official said, raising fresh pressure on Zuma who has been weakened since Cyril Ramaphosa became African National Congress (ANC) leader in December.
Zuma faces a growing chorus of calls for him to resign as president and is expected to meet the ANC’s six most powerful officials this weekend, state broadcaster SABC said.
Ramaphosa is in pole position to win an election next year and many in the party want Zuma out so that Ramaphosa can embark on his anti-corruption agenda.
“There should be a change of guard. You can’t have two centres of power. The best possible way is if the state president exits,” ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told CNBC Africa late on Friday.
“How do you do it? .... Go to him and say, ‘look we’re not booting you out but we think we can work better this way’,” he said. There was no immediate comment from an ANC spokeswoman.
Zuma faces a no-confidence vote on 22 February after a request from the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters but Mashatile said he opposed that method of removing the president.
Zuma, who is battling corruption allegations, has been in a weakened position since he was replaced as leader of the ANC in December by Ramaphosa, the deputy president.
Mashatile, Ramaphosa and the rest of the top-six leadership team, were in the northern Limpopo province on Saturday to meet traditional leaders.
More in Politics
-
‘Top six will meet with Zuma over weekend but he will deliver Sona’
-
EFF calls for secret ballot for Zuma no-confidence vote
-
[WATCH] ANC top 6 meet traditional leaders in Limpopo
-
Ramaphosa confident ANC will win 2019 election as it 'returns to original state'
-
EFF tables motion to insource all City of JHB contract workers
-
Maimane: DA cannot afford to be consumed by in-fighting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.