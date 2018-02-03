Popular Topics
Western Cape store fined for selling municipal water illegally

EWN joined queues of people in the small store where purified tap water is refilled for R1 a litre and 5-litre bottles are sold for R15.

A Cape Town resident fills up a 5 litre bottle as Capetonians prepare for Day Zero, the day the taps run dry. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A water shop in Mitchell's Plain has been fined R1,500 for selling purified municipal water illegally.

The City of Cape Town says it's an offense to do so without the necessary permit.

Eyewitness News was investigating when law enforcement raided the store on Friday.

EWN joined queues of people in the small store where purified tap water is refilled for R1 a litre and 5 litre bottles are sold for R15.

A customer says the shop is packed every day.

The store has about five water points which pump out municipal water that has undergone reverse osmosis and is apparently sourced from a fire hydrant.

But the City's JP Smith says selling municipal water is illegal nationally.

“We have been clamping down on them and will be issuing fines and getting legal opinion to see if we can’t confiscate the equipment to stop the abuse.”

Store owner Hennie Nel he says he has tried in vain to get an operating licence.

