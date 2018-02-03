‘Top six will meet with Zuma over weekend but he will deliver Sona’
The statement comes amid speculation that President Jacob Zuma will be convinced by the ANC’s leaders to resign before the opening of Parliament on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule has confirmed that the party's top six will meet with President Jacob Zuma on Sunday but says the president will deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Magashule was speaking to ENCA on the sidelines of the top official's visit to the Vhavenda king earlier on Saturday.
The statement comes amid speculation that President Zuma will be convinced by the party's leaders to resign before the opening of Parliament on Thursday.
Opposition parties have also united on this.
They met on Friday and decided that President Zuma must not deliver the address to the nation.
Magashule Says Zuma will deliver Sona.
“Well we will meet the president over this weekend as the top six as we have actually said to the national executive committee we will continuously interact with the president, and we are going to interact with him. This is the president of the ANC who is the president of the country. President Zuma will deliver the State of the Nation Address.”
More in Politics
-
Zuma should resign, says treasurer-general Paul Mashatile
-
EFF calls for secret ballot for Zuma no-confidence vote
-
[WATCH] ANC top 6 meet traditional leaders in Limpopo
-
Ramaphosa confident ANC will win 2019 election as it 'returns to original state'
-
EFF tables motion to insource all City of JHB contract workers
-
Maimane: DA cannot afford to be consumed by in-fighting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.