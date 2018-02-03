‘Top six will meet with Zuma over weekend but he will deliver Sona’

The statement comes amid speculation that President Jacob Zuma will be convinced by the ANC’s leaders to resign before the opening of Parliament on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule has confirmed that the party's top six will meet with President Jacob Zuma on Sunday but says the president will deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Magashule was speaking to ENCA on the sidelines of the top official's visit to the Vhavenda king earlier on Saturday.

Opposition parties have also united on this.

They met on Friday and decided that President Zuma must not deliver the address to the nation.

Magashule Says Zuma will deliver Sona.

“Well we will meet the president over this weekend as the top six as we have actually said to the national executive committee we will continuously interact with the president, and we are going to interact with him. This is the president of the ANC who is the president of the country. President Zuma will deliver the State of the Nation Address.”