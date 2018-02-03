Several areas around JHB to experience planned power interruptions today

Areas affected will be around Milpark Hospital, Auckland Park, Braamfontein and surrounding areas.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says several areas around Johannesburg will experience emergency planned power interruptions this morning.

The utility says the power interruption are necessary for essential maintenance work on the network.

It says electricity is expected to be restored from 12 and has urged residents to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times.