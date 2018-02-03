SACAA grounds 12 CemAir planes indefinitely
This follows the company’s failure to submit credible proof of compliance to the aviation authority.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has moved to ground 12 planes operated by CemAir indefinitely.
An audit by the aviation authority found that aircrafts serviced at CemAir’s maintenance organisation were cleared as airworthy by unqualified personnel.
Spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says certificates of airworthiness privileges for the12 planes will only be issued once the crafts have been serviced by qualified personnel who would satisfy requirements of the SACAA.
“When we suspend the approval of the AMO it means they can’t fly and they would need to be re-maintained.”
