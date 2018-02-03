Residents of CT suburb aim to use less water than they are allowed

The City of Cape Town has from 1 February introduced level 6B water restrictions. Under level 6B water restrictions, Cape Town residents daily water use is capped at 50 litres per person per day.

CAPE TOWN - Some Belhar residents in Cape Town say they're aiming to use even less water than what is currently allowed.

The City of Cape Town has from 1 February introduced level 6B water restrictions to further reduce water use.

Current dam levels in the metro are at just over 25%.

Under level 6B water restrictions, Cape Town residents daily water use is capped at 50 litres per person per day.

Residential properties with excessive water use will also be slapped with hefty fines and water management devices will be installed.

A Belhar resident says his family implemented some measures to reduce their water consumption.

“We’ve bought some spray bottles so we put water in a spray bottle in order to wash our hands. For the toilet, we use grey water which we get from the washing machine and we try to wash a load a month.”

A car wash owner down the road says they're now making use of borehole water to wash vehicles.

“We used to use the tap water before these water restrictions started, they came to give us a fine. So, we thought about it because this is the business we depend on and then we started digging the borehole water.”

Officials went into overdrive over the past two weeks, to communicate details of plans to avoid day zero.