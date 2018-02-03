Residents of CT suburb aim to use less water than they are allowed
The City of Cape Town has from 1 February introduced level 6B water restrictions. Under level 6B water restrictions, Cape Town residents daily water use is capped at 50 litres per person per day.
CAPE TOWN - Some Belhar residents in Cape Town say they're aiming to use even less water than what is currently allowed.
The City of Cape Town has from 1 February introduced level 6B water restrictions to further reduce water use.
Current dam levels in the metro are at just over 25%.
Under level 6B water restrictions, Cape Town residents daily water use is capped at 50 litres per person per day.
Residential properties with excessive water use will also be slapped with hefty fines and water management devices will be installed.
A Belhar resident says his family implemented some measures to reduce their water consumption.
“We’ve bought some spray bottles so we put water in a spray bottle in order to wash our hands. For the toilet, we use grey water which we get from the washing machine and we try to wash a load a month.”
A car wash owner down the road says they're now making use of borehole water to wash vehicles.
“We used to use the tap water before these water restrictions started, they came to give us a fine. So, we thought about it because this is the business we depend on and then we started digging the borehole water.”
Officials went into overdrive over the past two weeks, to communicate details of plans to avoid day zero.
More in Local
-
3 suspected abalone poachers arrested in CT
-
9 Kroonstad train crash victims laid to rest
-
Ramaphosa confident ANC will win 2019 election as it 'returns to original state'
-
EFF tables motion to insource all City of JHB contract workers
-
Kathrada Foundation meets Sadtu over alleged racism at Lenasia school
-
Maimane: DA cannot afford to be consumed by in-fighting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.