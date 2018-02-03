Ramaphosa confident ANC will win 2019 election as it 'returns to original state'

Speaking during his visit with other top six members to the king in Nzhelele outside Thohoyandou, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party will put the agenda of renewal forward.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says the top six leadership is committed to listening to the Vhavhenda King Mphephu Ramabulana’s advise to unite the party and advance the interest of the people.

He says he’s confident that the ANC will win next year's elections with overwhelming support because the new leadership is returning the ANC to its original state.

“Comrade Stan Mathabhata and the TG, they were all here supporting the top six in visiting our traditional leaders and when we come back we are going to meet out people to hear what their issues are as the ANC goes on to solve their problems.”