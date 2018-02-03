Police confirm another school torched in Vuwani

Shondoni Secondary School has become the latest building to be burnt with at least 30 others gutted during protests in the area in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have confirmed that yet another school has been torched in Vuwani.

Police’s Motlafela Mojapelo says the suspects broke open the burglar doors of the admin block and then set the building alight.

He says the motive of the attack is still unknown.

"Anyone with information is requested to contact Brigadier James Espag at 082 576 0753 or call the police emergency number 086 10 111."

The Vuwani Demarcation Task Team has condemned the burning the school.

The team says the torching of the school has nothing to do with demarcation disputes that affected the area in the past two years.

Spokesperson Nsovo Sambo says the attack is barbaric and has called on police to arrest those involved.

“We cannot continue with a situation whereby people just keep on destroying the future and nothing is done about them so they need to dissent to the scene and ensure that they deploy the intelligence to deal with the issues.”

The Limpopo Basic Education Department says the burning of schools sets back the rollout of much-needed infrastructure.

Education spokesman Sam Makondo says this delays the academic program of Shondoni Secondary School as it will be dealing with administrative and infrastructure issues now.

“The burning of school property is uncalled for and it takes away the basic right to basic education and, of course, delays the academic program of teaching and learning as scheduled”