Police confirm another school torched in Vuwani
Shondoni Secondary School has become the latest building to be burnt with at least 30 others gutted during protests in the area in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have confirmed that yet another school has been torched in Vuwani.
Shondoni Secondary School has become the latest building to be burnt with at least 30 others gutted during protests in the area in 2016.
Police’s Motlafela Mojapelo says the suspects broke open the burglar doors of the admin block and then set the building alight.
He says the motive of the attack is still unknown.
"Anyone with information is requested to contact Brigadier James Espag at 082 576 0753 or call the police emergency number 086 10 111."
The Vuwani Demarcation Task Team has condemned the burning the school.
The team says the torching of the school has nothing to do with demarcation disputes that affected the area in the past two years.
Spokesperson Nsovo Sambo says the attack is barbaric and has called on police to arrest those involved.
“We cannot continue with a situation whereby people just keep on destroying the future and nothing is done about them so they need to dissent to the scene and ensure that they deploy the intelligence to deal with the issues.”
The Limpopo Basic Education Department says the burning of schools sets back the rollout of much-needed infrastructure.
Education spokesman Sam Makondo says this delays the academic program of Shondoni Secondary School as it will be dealing with administrative and infrastructure issues now.
“The burning of school property is uncalled for and it takes away the basic right to basic education and, of course, delays the academic program of teaching and learning as scheduled”
#Vuwani Shondoni Secondary School gutted. Unknown suspects broke into the school and set the administrative building alight. PP pic.twitter.com/dgZleMIGW2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 3, 2018
More in Local
-
3 suspected abalone poachers arrested in CT
-
9 Kroonstad train crash victims laid to rest
-
Residents of CT suburb aim to use less water than they are allowed
-
Ramaphosa confident ANC will win 2019 election as it 'returns to original state'
-
EFF tables motion to insource all City of JHB contract workers
-
Kathrada Foundation meets Sadtu over alleged racism at Lenasia school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.