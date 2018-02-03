Parliament issues bid to determine feasibility of relocating to another province

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has issued a bid to determine the feasibility of relocating the national legislature from Cape Town to another province.

In the bidding process, the applicant would have to look at the economic implications for Cape Town. This includes the possible economic gains and losses for the Western Cape and Gauteng.

The comprehensive feasibility study will also look at the socio-economic impact and cost-effectiveness of the project.

Moving Parliament from Cape Town to Gauteng could cost government R7 billion.

The deadline for the bidding process is 23 February.